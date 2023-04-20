April 20: Dodgers 6, Cubs 2

Dodgers rookie James Outman hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the ninth inning to beat the Cubs on Thursday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT
April 20
James hit it Outman, in grand style
James Outman hit two home runs, including a ninth-inning grand slam, lifting the Dodgers to a win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
April 20
Grove’s groin strain further thins Dodgers pitching depth
Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove left his start on Thursday in the fourth inning with a right groin strain, further thinning LA’s pitching depth.
April 20
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game IV chat
The Dodgers open their series with the Cubs on Thursday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
April 20
Mookie Betts back, Evan Phillips on paternity list
Mookie Betts is back with the Dodgers after missing two games on the paternity list, and infielder Yonny Hernández was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Relief pitcher Evan Phillips was placed on the paternity list, and Andre Jackson returns to the Dodgers bullpen.
April 20
Roberts: Will Smith will miss Cubs series
Dodgers catcher won’t play during the four-game series against the Cubs, while still on the concussion injured list, manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Chicago.
April 20
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info, Wrigley Field version
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago beginning Thursday night, the second weekend series in a row between these two teams.