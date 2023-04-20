 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

April 20: Dodgers 6, Cubs 2

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Dodgers rookie James Outman hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the ninth inning to beat the Cubs on Thursday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT