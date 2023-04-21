Dodgers place Michael Grove on injured list, call up Jake Reed from Triple-A

The Dodgers placed pitcher Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin on Friday morning, one day after the right-hander left his start in the fourth inning.

Jake Reed got the call up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, which gives the Dodgers an extra relief pitcher, at least temporarily. But the real question is who takes Grove’s spot in the rotation, which is likely to come next Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Tony Gonsolin made a rehab start for Oklahoma City on Thursday, throwing 57 pitches in three-plus innings in Albuquerque, allowing two runs while striking out seven. The original plan for Gonsolin was at least two minor league rehab starts before returning from his sprained left ankle. But circumstances might dictate a change of plans.

“He’s part of the conversation. We’re going to talk to the player development guys, the training staff,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters Thursday night after the game, per SportsNet LA. “If we have to pivot on the rehab to get him active, we’ll do that. But whatever decision, we want to make sure he’s not in harm’s way.”

Grove on the shelf gives the Dodgers nine pitchers on the injured list, plus Evan Phillips currently on the paternity list.

Reed pitched in three games for Oklahoma City so far this season, allowing five runs in 2... innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. This is the third time Reed has been in the majors with the Dodgers, joining different organizations in between each stint.

Since missing a week for the birth of his son, Reed pitched once for Oklahoma City, throwing a scoreless inning last Sunday.

Reed does have one option year remaining, having used options in 2021 and 2022.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Reed, Ryan Pepiot was transferred to the 60-day injured list. This is a stark contrast to opening day, when Pepiot landed on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique, with Pepiot saying at the time he was glad they caught it early.

Pepiot as of this week had yet to throw a baseball, and was taking much longer than expected in his recovery. Getting moved to the 60-day IL means the earliest Pepiot could be activated is May 29.

“We’re all just kind of miffed at the slow progress,” Roberts said Monday at Dodger Stadium.