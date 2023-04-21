April 21: Cubs 13, Dodgers 0

Julio Urías couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, and Jake Reed got bombed in relief. Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth inning in the Cubs’ blowout win over the Dodgers on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT
Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT
-
April 21
Dodgers imperfect game a perfect representation of their mediocre season to date
Julio Urías had his shortest start in eight months and the Cubs feasted off him and the Dodgers bullpen. But left-hander Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth in the Cubs’ blowout win.
-
April 21
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
-
April 21
Reed called up with Grove on IL, Pepiot moved to 60-day IL
The Dodgers placed Michael Grove on the injured list with a right groin strain, and called up Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ryan Pepiot was moved to the 60-day injured list with his oblique strain.
-
April 20
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info, Wrigley Field version
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago beginning Thursday night, the second weekend series in a row between these two teams.