Dodgers recall Victor González from Triple-A, designate Jake Reed for assignment

The Dodgers continued their transaction-heavy week, recalling left-hander Victor González from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Saturday’s game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jake Reed was designated for assignment.

González was off to a hot start for Oklahoma City, striking out 12 of his 31 batters faced, a 38.7-percent strikeout rate in his six appearances, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in seven innings, though with five walks.

This is the first time González is active in the majors since 2021. He began last season on the injured list then missed over three months after arthroscopic elbow surgery in May. The left-hander rehabbed down the stretch, and was among the pitchers in the mix for a spot on the postseason roster, but was never called up to the majors.

González last pitched on Wednesday.

Reed was called up on Friday, then allowed six runs in his seven batters faced in a blowout loss to the Cubs. Reed technically pitched two-thirds of an inning, but one of his two outs recorded was a caught stealing of an inherited runner in the fourth inning.

This is the eighth time Reed has been designated for assignment in the last 22 months, including four times by the Dodgers. Up next his likely the waiver wire, of which Reed is intimately familiar. Reed has been claimed on waivers six times in the last two years, though the last time he was on waivers, just after the new year, he cleared waivers and remained with the Dodgers, earning a non-roster invitation to spring training.

González getting called up also means that every pitcher on the 40-man roster — 23 in all — are either on the active roster, injured list, or paternity list.

Dodgers relievers rank 25th in the majors in ERA (5.27), 22nd in FIP (4.46), 25th in strikeout rate (21.8 percent), and have allowed home runs at the eighth-highest rate (3.2%).