Dodgers notes: Roster roulette, inconsistencies, team payroll

Friday was the sixth consecutive day the Dodgers made a roster move. Jake Reed got the call up from Triple-A with Michael Grove landing on the injured list with a right groin strain, then promptly allowed six runs while recording two outs in a forgettable blowout loss to the Cubs.

Here was a somber Dave Roberts after the game, talking about how inconsistent the Dodgers have been this season, per SportsNet LA:

“It’s been two weeks since we’ve won back-to-back games…I don’t really know the inconsistencies and the reason for it.” Dave Roberts on the #Dodgers start of the season. pic.twitter.com/QdwaLibAnt — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 21, 2023

Leo Morgenstern at FanGraphs unpacked the rarity of someone like Mookie Betts playing shortstop, including this factoid: “In the last 20 years, only 24 qualified hitters over the age of 30 have played the outfield and shortstop in the same season. Only three played the outfield in the majority of their games: Jermaine Dye in 2005, Chris Taylor in 2021, and Betts thus far in 2023.”

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in an interview with Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times repeated what he’s said several times over the last few months regarding the Dodgers’ spending and approach to roster building during the offseason. A highlight: