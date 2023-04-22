April 22: Dodgers 9, Cubs 4

James Outman and Max Muncy each hit two home runs, and Dustin May pitched into the sixth inning, powering the Dodgers over the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT
April 22
James Outman continues red-hot month with two more homers
James Outman had a career-high four hits, including two home runs in the Dodgers win over the Cubs, continuing his excellent first month in the majors. Max Muncy also homered twice for Los Angeles.
April 22
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VI chat
The Dodgers battle the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
April 22
Victor González called up, Jake Reed DFA’d
The Dodgers recalled left-hander Victor González from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, and designated Jake Reed for assignment.
April 20
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info, Wrigley Field version
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago beginning Thursday night, the second weekend series in a row between these two teams.