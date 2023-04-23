April 23: Dodgers 7, Cubs 3

The Dodgers got home runs from Max Muncy, J.D. Martinez, and shortstop Mookie Betts, backing six strong innings by Clayton Kershaw to beat the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT
Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT
April 23
Clayton Kershaw gets his career WHIP back under 1.000
With a win on Sunday against the Cubs, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw lowered his career WHIP below 1.000 for the first time in four and a half seasons, since 2018.
April 23
Dodgers power their way to a 7-3 win
Kershaw wins his 201st game with homers from Betts, Muncy and Martinez
April 20
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info, Wrigley Field version
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago beginning Thursday night, the second weekend series in a row between these two teams.