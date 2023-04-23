 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

April 23: Dodgers 7, Cubs 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Craig Minami
The Dodgers got home runs from Max Muncy, J.D. Martinez, and shortstop Mookie Betts, backing six strong innings by Clayton Kershaw to beat the Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Apr 20, 2023, 5:05am PDT