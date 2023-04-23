 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VII chat

By Craig Minami
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Mookie Betts make his first career start at shortstop and Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers today as they will try to take this series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers will again have a three left-handed hitting outfielders hoping to produce a good outcome against Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Cubs
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago
  • Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

