Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VII chat

Mookie Betts make his first career start at shortstop and Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers today as they will try to take this series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The Dodgers will again have a three left-handed hitting outfielders hoping to produce a good outcome against Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Cubs: pic.twitter.com/aiGjcf494k— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2023
.@STR0's on the mound for the series finale vs. LA!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 23, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/lEUt1wBOMD
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Cubs
- Stadium: Wrigley Field, Chicago
- Time: 11:20 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...