Dodgers power their way to a 7-3 win

After almost having a perfect game pitched against them on Friday, the Dodgers responded by winning the next two games to take both the weekend’s and season series against the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday’s 7-3 win was fueled by the bats of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez and arms of Clayton Kershaw, Justin Bruihl, Brusdar Graterol

Kershaw started the game with another runner in scoring position due to an error. Nico Hoerner hit a ground ball that Muncy misplayed and that put Hoerner at second. With one out, Cody Bellinger scored Hoerner and took second on a bad throw by James Outman.

Seiya Suzuki followed with a single that drove in Bellinger for a quick 2-0 lead for the Cubs.

That was the score until the third inning. Austin Barnes singled and Mookie Betts, who was making his first career start at shortstop, homered to tie the game.

Yan Gomes would break the tie in the bottom of the fifth with home run off Kershaw. Kershaw who had not allowed a hit since the first inning and had done a good job keeping one of the best offenses in the National League off the scoreboard/

In the top of the sixth, Freeman led off with a walk. Max Muncy came up and hit a two-run homer to give the Dodgers the lead again. It was Muncy’s third home run in the last two games and his fourth home run of this four-game series.

J.D. Martinez followed with his fourth home run of the year. That sent Stroman to the clubhouse.

Kershaw retired the side in the order in the bottom of the sixth. That was his final inning and that meant that his career WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched) would be under 1.00.

Clayton Kershaw allowed 3 hits and a walk in his 6 innings today. He’s gone 6+ in every start



Career totals:



2,612 innings

1,977 hits

634 walks



0.999617 WHIP



9th time he’s ended a start with a career WHIP under 1.000. He’s also ended. 5 starts with a WHIP of exactly 1.000 — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) April 23, 2023

With two out in the top of the ninth, Miguel Vargas singled and Austin Barnes walked. Betts drove a hit to the left-field wall to score both Vargas and Barnes and increase the lead to four runs.

Graterol came back in the bottom of the ninth and had the first two hitters get on base on a single and catcher’s interference. After a line out to left, a bloop single loaded the bases bringing the tying run to the plate.

However, a ground ball to Betts led to the 6-4-3 double play to end the game with the Dodgers once again over .500 at 12-11.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (3), Yan Gomes (4), Max Muncy (11), J.D. Martinez (4)

WP — Clayton Kershaw (4-1): 6 IP, 3 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

LP — Marcus Stroman (2-2): 5 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

SV — Brusdar Graterol (1): 2 IP, 3 hits

Up next

The Dodgers will spend an off-day in Pittsburgh on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Pirates on Tuesday. A pair of right-handed pitchers will be going against each other at PNC Park. Noah Syndergaard will make the start for the Dodgers against Pirates starter Johan Oviedo.