Max Muncy wins National League player of the week

It’s a whirlwind time for Max Muncy right now. The Dodgers third baseman is on an incredible hot streak at the plate, with 10 home runs in his last 13 games. He and his wife are expecting their second child, which per reports is happening this week. And he’s winning awards, too.

The latter came Monday, taking home National League player of the week honors from Major League Baseball. Muncy hit five home runs last week against the Giants and Cubs, hitting .389/.593/1.222 with seven RBI and nine walks.

Muncy’s 10 home runs tied a Dodgers record for a 13-game stretch, joining Pedro Guerrero, Shawn Green, and Cody Bellinger. That vaulted Muncy into the major league lead with 11 home runs entering Monday. He’s also second in the majors in walks (18), OPS (1.129), and slugging percentage (.718). It’s a remarkable rise for Muncy, who two weeks ago today entered play with just four hits in 33 at-bats, and 16 strikeouts.

Muncy is the first Dodger to win a player of the week award in 2023. Last year, Freddie Freeman won three weekly honors, while Mookie Betts and Bellinger won once each.

This is the first career player of the week award for Muncy.