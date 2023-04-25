Dodgers vs. Pirates series info, TV times & pitching matchups

After Monday’s off day, the Dodgers finish off the road trip facing the hottest team in baseball. The Pirates have won seven straight games, and enter Tuesday with the best record in the National League at 16-7.

The Dodgers are 12-11, and hot in their own right, in a relative sense, having won two straight games for the first time in two and a half weeks.

Catcher Will Smith isn’t expected to play in the series at PNC Park, as he recovers from his concussion. That will take his injured list stint to 13 games missed. Wednesday’s spot in the rotation was vacated when Michael Grove strained his right groin in Chicago, but that spot’s expected to be filled by Tony Gonsolin, who struck out seven in three-plus innings in a rehab start last Thursday.

Pittsburgh lost 100 games last season, but won five of six games against the 111-win Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Pirates pitching probables

Tuesday, 3:35 p.m. PT

Noah Syndergaard vs. Johan Oviedo

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. PT

Tony Gonsolin vs. Roansy Contreras

SportsNet LA

Thursday, 9:35 a.m.

Julio Urías vs. Mitch Keller

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)