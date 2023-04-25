Dodgers activate Evan Phillips from paternity list

Evan Phillips was activated off the paternity list before Tuesday’s game against the Pirates at PNC Park, rejoining a Dodgers bullpen coming off of a strong series in Chicago.

Phillips was one of a series of roster moves by the Dodgers on Tuesday, including the previously-reported paternity list stays for both Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol. Infielder Michael Busch was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his major league debut in Pittsburgh.

At Wrigley Field, Friday’s blowout loss was the outlier, falling behind early. Jake Reed allowed six runs in two-thirds of an inning and was designated for assignment the next day, and then Andre Jackson soaked up three innings while throwing 55 pitches and position player Luke Williams pitching the eighth inning.

But in the other three games, the Dodgers bullpen allowed two runs in 12⅔ innings, with 12 strikeouts and five walks. That included six scoreless innings of relief in Thursday’s series opener in Chicago after starter Michael Grove left with a groin injury.

Phillips missed five games.

This season has pitched in eight games, with a 3.86 ERA in seven innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk. His 28.6-percent strikeout rate is third-best on the team, and Phillips leads the staff with two saves this season.