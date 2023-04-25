 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates

April 25: Dodgers 8, Pirates 7

LA rallied from down 5 runs to win

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Devin Csigi
The Dodgers bullpen tossed five scoreless innings, setting the stage for a comeback, culminating in Chris Taylor’s three-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

