April 25: Dodgers 8, Pirates 7

The Dodgers bullpen tossed five scoreless innings, setting the stage for a comeback, culminating in Chris Taylor’s three-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Apr 24, 2023, 3:12pm PDT
April 25
Chris Taylor’s 3-run homer caps big Dodgers comeback
April 25
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the opener of a three-game series.
April 25
Michael Busch at DH in his major league debut
Michael Busch makes his major league debut for the Dodgers on Tuesday in Pittsburgh as the designated hitter, and Mookie Betts starts at shortstop for the second straight game.
April 25
Dodgers activate Evan Phillips from paternity list
The Dodgers activated reliever Evan Phillips after he missed five games on paternity leave. Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol were placed on paternity leave, and infielder Michael Busch was called up for his major league debut.
April 25
Breaking down Pirates starter Johan Oviedo
With the Dodgers in Pittsburgh, a look at Pittsburgh right-hander Johan Oviedo, who starts the series opener on Tuesday night at PNC Park.
April 25
Dodgers vs. Pirates series info
The Dodgers and Pirates play a three-game series at PNC Park in Pittsburgh beginning Tuesday night.
April 24
Report: Muncy, Graterol on paternity list, Busch to join Dodgers
Per multiple reports, Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol will be placed on the paternity list by the Dodgers, with infield prospect Michael Busch getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his major league debut.