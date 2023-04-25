Dodgers Jorbit Vivas, Dalton Rushing, Hunter Feduccia win player of the week in minors

For the second straight week, three Dodgers minor leaguers won player of the week awards in their respective leagues. Triple-A catcher Hunter Feduccia took home Pacific Coast League honors, Double-A second baseman Jorbit Vivas won Texas League honors, and High-A catcher Dalton Rushing captured the Midwest League award.

Feduccia had such a productive week that he won the PCL honors despite only playing in four of six games for Oklahoma City. Feduccia drove in at least four runs in three straight games last week in Albuquerque, and had 10 hits in 18 at-bats with two home runs and three doubles, driving in 13.

Vivas has been on fire since the jump this season, with a hit in all 15 games for Tulsa, including 15 extra-base hits. Last week, Vivas had 10 hits in 24 at-bats with five doubles and three home runs.

Rushing hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs last week for Great Lakes, hitting .250/.533/.850 while also walking eight times.

Notes

Last week, the three Dodgers minor league honorees were Andy Pages (Double-A Texas League player of the week), Ben Casparius (High-A Midwest League pitcher of the week), and Kyle Nevin (Low-A Rancho Cucamonga player of the week).

Four Dodgers prospects were analyzed Monday at Baseball Prospectus, including pitcher Emmet Sheehan and his 29 strikeouts in 62 batters faced for Double-A Tulsa. Says Jarrett Seidler: “Sheehan has taken a major step forward early this season, and while he visually looks relieverish and has some past markers in that direction, he could be a difference-maker almost as quickly as [Nick] Frasso.”

Josh Thomas at Dodgers Digest looked at Vivas, Rushing, and others in his roundup on Monday, saying of Vivas, “Ultimately, I think he’s a bat-first second baseman with on base skills and 10-15 homer pop, but there is an outside shot of the plus hit tool pushing the game power grade ahead of the raw, a la Ozzie Albies.”

Tuesday schedule