Tony Gonsolin activated off injured list, Dodgers option Andre Jackson

The Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the injured list to start Wednesday against the Pirates, with the right-hander making his season debut after missing the first 24 games with a left ankle sprain.

Gonsolin made one minor league rehab start, striking out seven in three-plus innings last Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City in Albuquerque, allowing a pair of runs while throwing 57 pitches.

Gonsolin injured his left ankle during drills in spring training on March 6, and only pitched in one spring training game. On Tuesday night’s SportsNet LA game broadcast, Gonsolin told Kirsten Watson he also pitched two simulated games leading up to his minor league start, but it’s still been a long process.

“It gave me an opportunity to take a little step back and look at the mechanics, and get my head in a good spot coming back into being healthy and getting back on the mound again,” Gonsolin told Watson on SportsNet LA Tuesday. “It’s a little blessing in disguise, but I’m just ready to get back out there and competing.”

Andre Jackson was optioned to make room for Gonsolin, as the bullpen shrinks from nine pitchers to eight. Jackson had a 7.94 ERA in his five relief appearances, allowing 10 runs on 17 hits and five home runs in 11⅓ innings, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

He threw 63 pitches in soaking up three innings in Friday’s blowout loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs.