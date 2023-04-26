Dodgers-Cardinals Friday is on Apple TV+. Here’s how to watch

The Dodgers open a weekend series against the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, with the first game of the series the first this season that won’t be available on SportsNet LA. Friday’s game will be exclusively broadcast on Apple TV+ as part of its Friday Night Baseball doubleheader.

Wayne Randazzo will call play-by-play of Dodgers vs. Cardinals on Friday, alongside analyst Dontrelle Willis as well as reporter Heidi Watney. The Apple TV+ broadcast will also use a drone camera to provide aerial shots at Dodger Stadium during the game.

This year, Apple TV+ games will also have the option to listen to each team’s local radio broadcast.

Related Dodgers 2023 national television broadcast schedule

Apple TV+ games last season were free to watch with an email address last season, but this year require a paid subscription to the service. But in a promotion with Major League Baseball, a two-month free trial of Apple TV+ is available, a deal that expires on July 7.

Thus far, Apple TV+ announced their 2023 Friday broadcast schedule through June, with Friday night’s contest the only Dodger game on that slate. The rest of the schedule will be unveiled later in the season. Last year, Apple TV+ announced a month’s worth of games at a time.