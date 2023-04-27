 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates

April 27: Pirates 6, Dodgers 2

LA falls to 13-13

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Julio Urías allowed two home runs and an uncharacteristic three stolen bases, and the Dodgers offense was stymied after the first inning in a second straight loss to the Pirates on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 25, 2023, 5:07am PDT