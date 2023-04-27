April 27: Pirates 6, Dodgers 2

Julio Urías allowed two home runs and an uncharacteristic three stolen bases, and the Dodgers offense was stymied after the first inning in a second straight loss to the Pirates on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
April 27
Homers burn Julio Urías again as Dodgers drop another series
The Pirates ran all over the Dodgers again, then put the game away with two home runs off Julio Urías to take the series against Los Angeles, who did not score after the first inning.
April 27
J.D. Martinez misses third straight game with back soreness
J.D. Martinez missed a third straight game with back soreness, and the Dodgers will wait for potential further testing to decide whether he needs to be placed on the injured list.
April 27
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game III chat
The Dodgers play the Pirates on Thursday morning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, finishing off a three-game series and completing a seven-game road trip for Los Angeles.
April 25
Dodgers vs. Pirates series info
The Dodgers and Pirates play a three-game series at PNC Park in Pittsburgh beginning Tuesday night.