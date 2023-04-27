Dodgers minors: Peter Heubeck strikes out 7, Dalton Rushing homers

Two Dodgers minor league games were rained out on Wednesday, and the other two games ended with the same score.

Player of the day

It’s easy to get overlooked as a pitching prospect in the Dodgers system, but Peter Heubeck made himself seen on Wednesday night in San Bernardino, setting career highs with seven strikeouts and four innings pitched, allowing no runs.

Heubeck allowed only a double and a walk in his 14 batters faced, with his 66 pitches also a career best.

The Dodgers drafted Heubeck in the third round in 2021. Along with first-rounder Maddux Bruns — Heubeck’s Quakes teammate — Los Angeles that draft took high school pitchers with their first two picks for the first time since 2010.

Heubeck, who turns 21 in July, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 21 prospect before the season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Inclement weather wiped out OKC’s home game against the Sacramento River Cats (Giants). Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled to start at 9:05 a.m. PT but was moved to 5:05 p.m. PT in an effort to avoid the rain. But to no avail.

Oklahoma City and Sacramento are slated to play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Thursday. The first game starts at 2:35 p.m. PT, and the second game starts 30 minutes after the first game is over.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa were also rained out Wednesday like their Triple-A brethren, though the Drillers aren’t in Oklahoma City. Their game was at the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners), but will now mean two games on Friday.

High-A Great Lakes

Luis Diaz drove in three runs with two hits, including a two-run home run in the Loons’ road win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Dalton Rushing hit a home run in the seventh inning, his fourth in the last six games.

4th long ball of the year for @daltonrushing7 ! pic.twitter.com/txnVOOznxm — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) April 27, 2023

Yeiner Fernandez doubled, walked, and scored. He played second base for the second time this season, in addition to his eight starts at catcher and four at designated hitter this season. Fernandez also started 17 games at second base last season at Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in addition to his catching duties.

Two hundred in the hand: Great Lakes has been a Dodgers affiliate since 2007. When Michael Busch was called up to the Dodgers on Tuesday, he was the 100th former Loons player to reach the majors, a list that began with Clayton Kershaw 15 years ago.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A three-run second inning plus strong pitching drove the Quakes’ win over the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Christian Romero followed Heubeck’s start with four scoreless innings of his own, with four strikeouts.

Centerfielder Nick Biddison hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Thayron Liranzo, playing first base, tripled, doubled, walked, and scored twice.

Transactions

Triple-A: Tony Gonsolin’s minor league rehab ended after one start with Oklahoma City, as he was activated by the Dodgers. Andre Jackson was optioned.

Low-A: Pitcher Peter Heubeck was activated from the temporary inactive list to start Wednesday night.

