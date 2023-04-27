Dodgers notes: Michael Busch, Will Smith, Miguel Rojas, Tony Gonsolin

With Max Muncy having been placed on the paternity list after a torrid week where he won the National League Player of the Week, rookie Michael Busch has relished in his first stint with the Dodgers.

Busch was called up Tuesday, and has started both games in Pittsburgh so far, as designated hitter in his debut then at third base Wednesday. Third base is a new position for Busch this year, which he’s played 10 times to date, just like his 13 games in left field in 2022 was his first time in the outfield.

Triple-A Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary praised Busch’s willingness to learn, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic:

“He just thrives off being challenged to do something,” Barbary said. “He’s a special kid.”

While the Dodgers continue to nurse injuries to Miguel Rojas and Will Smith, aside from dealing with Muncy on the paternity list and J.D. Martinez briefly sidelined with back soreness, Busch will get his fair share of at-bats throughout this stint.

Links