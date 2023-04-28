Gavin Stone strikes out 8 for Oklahoma City, Yonny Hernández triples in both doubleheader games

Double-A Tulsa lost in Arkansas on Thursday night, which was their first loss since Saturday at home against Wichita. But in between, over five days, Dodgers affiliates won 15 straight games, including the first three games on Thursday.

Player of the day

Gavin Stone struck out a season-high eight in five innings for Oklahoma City, allowing only a run on three singles and two walks. The five innings matched a season high for Stone.

Gavin Stone mowed 'em down today for the @okc_dodgers.



8 K's over five innings of one-run ball for the @Dodgers' No. 4 prospect: pic.twitter.com/iRn6uEleyo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 28, 2023

The right-hander induced 15 swinging strikes, 11 coming on the changeup. Stone finished off seven of his eight strikeouts on the changeup. In his last two starts, Stone threw the changeup nearly half of the time, getting either a swinging or called strike 45 percent of the time on the pitch. Not surprisingly, it’s his best stretch of the young season, with one run allowed in 9⅔ innings, with 15 strikeouts.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

In addition to Stone winning his start, William Cuevas tossed a gem in the nightcap to complete the Oklahoma City doubleheader sweep of the Sacramento River Cats (Giants).

Cuevas allowed only a single and hit a batter in five scoreless innings, striking out five. He also started the third inning with this excellent play to foil a bunt attempt by Sacramento second baseman Will Wilson.

William Cuevas -- That's how you field your position! pic.twitter.com/EMmFfZCWzk — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 28, 2023

Yonny Hernández had four hits in six at-bats in the doubleheader, including a triple in both games of the doubleheader. 3-4, triple, 2 R, RBI; triple in game 2 too

Devin Mann had two doubles in the opener, and has an odd stat line this season, with 19 total hits but 13 doubles. Not only does he lead all of the minors in doubles but, as OKC broadcaster Alex Freedman reminded me, Mann has a three-double lead over second place, which is Jorbit Vivas in Double-A Tulsa.

Old friend Matt Beaty homered for Sacramento in the opener.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers didn’t score until the ninth inning, dropping a low-scoring affair to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners).

Jorbit Vivas walked but was 0-for-3, snapping his hitting streak at 16 games.

Nick Nastrini made his second start of the year, allowing three runs on five hits through four innings, striking out five.

Kyle Hurt followed by striking out seven of 10 batters faced in relief, recording eight outs in a scoreless outing. Hurt this season has a 0.00 ERA, allowing only an unearned run in 9⅔ innings, striking out 18 of his 39 batters faced (46.2 percent).

High-A Great Lakes

Down 4-0 after four innings, the Loons rallied to beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski struck out five through his first three innings, all scoreless, but ran into trouble in the fourth, unable to finish the frame after. two-run double and a two-run home run.

Third baseman baseman Taylor Young hit a two-run homer in the fifth to begin the Great Lakes comeback, and later drove in an insurance run on a groundout. Shortstop Alex Freeland had a two-run double. Second baseman Austin Gauthier singled twice, doubled, and scored a pair of runs from the leadoff spot.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr struck out four in 3⅓ scoreless relief innings to earn the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Chris Newell and Jose Izarra homered in the Quakes’ road over the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) in San Bernardino.

The home runs came in the first two innings. Rancho Cucamonga tacked on another run in the eighth when the second baseman Izarra doubled, then scored on a single by centerfielder Nick Biddison.

Jerming Rosario struck out seven in four innings, allowing a run. The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA through four starts with 24 strikeouts and three walks in 16 innings, with a 34.3-percent strikeout rate.

Joel Ibarra struck out two in two scoreless innings in relief. The 20-year-old has pitched nine scoreless innings in five relief appearances this season, with nine strikeouts and five walks.

Transactions

Low-A: On Wednesday, catcher Frank Rodriguez went from the Quakes back to Arizona to make room for pitcher Peter Heubeck.

Thursday scores

Fun and meaningless fact: From both games on Wednesday though Oklahoma City’s first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, three straight Dodgers minor league games ended with a 5-2 win.

Friday schedule

3:05 p.m. PT: Tulsa (River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan) at Arkansas (Kyle Tyler, Bryan Woo) doubleheader; Game 2 starts 30 minutes after Game 1

4:05 p.m.: Great Lakes (Yon Castro) at Fort Wayne (Jairo Iriarte)

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Bobby Miller) vs. Sacramento (Drew Strotman)

6:35 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Luis Valdez) at Inland Empire (Walbert Urena)

Season debut for Bobby Miller in Oklahoma City.