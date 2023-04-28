Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back home after a 4-3 road trip, hosting the Cardinals for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

While Los Angeles has been underwhelming at 13-13, St. Louis has been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, last in the National League Central with a 10-16 start.

Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol are expected to be activated from the paternity list on Friday. Will Smith could return from the concussion injured list during this series. J.D. Martinez may or may not land on the injured list with back soreness, with that decision possibly coming as soon as Friday.

Two games of this series will be broadcast nationally, including Friday exclusively on Apple TV+, which requires a paid subscription though MLB is offering a two-month free trial. Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis will call Friday’s game.

Saturday’s game is available locally on SportsNet LA in addition to nationally on FS1, with Jason Benetti and Eric Karros on the call for the latter broadcast.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals pitching probables

Friday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Dustin May vs. Jack Flaherty

Apple TV+

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. PT

Clayton Kershaw vs. Jordan Montgomery (L)

SportsNet LA, FS1

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Jake Woodford

SportsNet LA