April 28: Dodgers 7, Cardinals 3

Apr 28, 2023, 5:03am PDT
April 28
Dodgers lineup looks a lot longer in win over Cardinals
With Max Muncy and Will Smith returning to the heart of the lineup, the Dodgers offense suddenly looks a lot better. Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas homered in a win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
April 28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
April 28
J.D. Martinez lands on IL with lower back tightness
J.D. Martinez was placed on the injured list with lower back tightness, sidelining the Dodgers designated hitter at least one more week after he missed all three games against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
April 28
Will Smith back after missing 13 games with concussion
Dodgers catcher Will Smith is back after missing 13 games on the concussion injured list.
April 28
Muncy & Graterol activated from paternity list, Williams & Bruihl optioned
The Dodgers activated Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol off paternity leave before Friday night’s game against the Cardinals. Infielder Luke Williams and left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
April 28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info
The Dodgers host the Cardinals play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles beginning Friday night, with games in the series on Apple TV+ and FS1 in addition to SportsNet LA.