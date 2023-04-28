Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol activated from paternity list

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers activated Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol off the paternity list on Friday before the opener of a weekend series against the Cardinals, after both missed the three-game series with the Pirates.

Muncy and his wife Kellie welcomed their second child, Wyatt. Graterol’s wife Allison gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Aria.

Congratulations Max and Kellie on the birth of Wyatt James Muncy! pic.twitter.com/U9E104o7p8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2023

Congratulations @BrusdarGraterol and Allison on the birth of your daughter, Aria Graterol! pic.twitter.com/swQ9NpqjXv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2023

They are the third and fourth Dodgers to spend time on the paternity list in a 10-day span. Mookie Betts and his wife welcomed their second child last week, and Evan Phillips and his wife had their first child over the weekend.

In addition, Cody Bellinger — their teammate on the 2022 Dodgers — is currently on the paternity list with the Cubs. Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson will soon join the paternity group, as his wife Carissa is expecting their first child in May.

To make room on the active roster for Muncy and Graterol, the Dodgers optioned infielder Luke Williams and left-hander Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Williams played in four games at shortstop for the Dodgers, starting three. He had a single in 10 at-bats, and a stolen base. He also pitched a perfect eighth inning in Friday’s blowout loss at Wrigley Field, the first Dodgers position player to pitch in a game this season.

Bruihl was busy since his April 17 call-up, pitching in five of the 10 games in which he was active, allowing one run on four hits in five innings, with a walk and four strikeouts.