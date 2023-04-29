Dodgers minors: More rain, Quakes win 6 straight, Tulsa gets walked off twice

Two more rainouts in the Dodgers minors on Friday, running the count to four postponements this week. One doubleheader was played Thursday and another one Friday, with two more coming this weekend. Rainouts this week have come in games in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Indiana.

Player of the day

River Ryan struck out five in four scoreless innings in the first game of Tulsa’s doubleheader, allowing two hits and two walks. He’s got a 1.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 13⅓ innings this season, with seven walks.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Bobby Miller will need to wait at least one more day to make his season debut, as Oklahoma City’s game on Friday night against the Sacramento River Cats (Giants) was rained out.

The second rainout of the series will necessitate a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Sunday afternoon.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers got burned with a pair of walk-off losses in the Arkansas Travelers’ (Mariners) doubleheader sweep.

The first game wasn’t decided after the allotted seven innings, but the Drillers got two singles to score the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth. A chance at a bigger inning was thwarted when Diego Cartaya lined into an unassisted double play at first. In the bottom of the frame, John Rooney allowed three hits, including a walk-off double to win it for Arkansas.

Tulsa trailed the whole way in the second game until Jorbit Vivas and Andy Pages each drove in runs in the seventh to tie things up. But Tanner Dodson loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, then nearly escaped before allowing a two-out walk-off single.

Imanol Vargas had five hits in the doubleheader, including a double, and also walked and drove in two runs.

Jose Ramos homered in the first game.

Emmet Sheehan walked four batters in his 3⅔ innings in the nightcap, matching his season total through his first four starts. Sheehan allowed a pair of runs but also struck out six. Sheehan hadn’t allowed through three innings, but this is how the Drillers’ own recap described the fourth inning:

Game two was scoreless until Robbie Tenerowicz hit the first pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning over the left field fence for the Travelers first hit of the game. The 28-year-old, who has played just 14 games above Double A in his seven-year professional career, appeared to take a demonstrative and vocal trip around the bases following his fifth homer of the season. The homer and the theatrics from the Travs’ veteran may have unnerved Tulsa starter Emmet Sheehan. The hard-throwing right-hander walked two of the next three hitters.

Sheehan has 35 strikeouts in 19⅓ innings this season and a 44.9-percent strikeout rate to go with his 3.26 ERA.

High-A Great Lakes

Rain washed away the Loons’ road game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 9:05 a.m. PT.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga cruised to a sixth straight win, beating the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Starter Luis Valdez needed 29 pitches to get two outs and was pulled in the first inning. Darlin Pinales stepped in with six strikeouts in 4⅓ innings of relief, allowing only an unearned run.

To start Friday’s game, the Quakes were facing Angels reliever Ryan Tepera — who received an accidental 10th-place vote for National League MVP in 2020 — who was on a rehab assignment. He struck out all three batters he faced, but Rancho Cucamonga scored six runs in the rest of the way. Nick Biddison and Jesus Galiz each drove in two.

Transactions

Triple-A: Bobby Miller was added to the Oklahoma City roster from extended spring training, and William Cuevas was placed on the temporary inactive list one day after his Thursday start. Luke Williams and Justin Bruihl were optioned to OKC.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule