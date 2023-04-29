April 29: Dodgers 1, Cardinals 0

Clayton Kershaw was dominant with seven scoreless innings and nine strikeouts in the Dodgers 1-0 triumph over the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Clayton Kershaw ends brilliant April with scoreless start
Clayton Kershaw was brilliant in seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers scratched across the one run needed to beat the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers catching plan for Smith & slow-playing Martinez
Will Smith will return to catching on Sunday for the Dodgers after two games at designated hitter. Plus the plan to fill the DH role while J.D. Martinez recovers from lower back tightness.
Miguel Rojas starts minor league rehab, will return to a reduced role
Miguel Rojas will play one or two days on a minor league rehab assignment returning from the injured list. But he’ll likely only start a few times a week at shortstop, in a reduced role in an effort to keep the 34-year-old healthy.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info
The Dodgers host the Cardinals play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles beginning Friday night, with games in the series on Apple TV+ and FS1 in addition to SportsNet LA.