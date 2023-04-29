A look at the Dodgers DH options with J.D. Martinez out

As Will Smith returned to the lineup as designated hitter for Friday night’s game against the Cardinals, the Dodgers simultaneously placed J.D. Martinez on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness.

This is just one of the numerous absences plaguing the Dodgers over the past two weeks, as Mookie Betts, Brusdar Graterol, and Max Muncy recently returned from the paternity list as well as Miguel Rojas beginning a rehab assignment after missing time due to a left hamstring strain (not to mention that he missed time as well due to a groin issue).

The Dodgers do have options for filling the void at the DH slot, aside from Smith, in their outfielders such as David Peralta and Trayce Thompson.

In light of some of the recent snakebites the Dodgers have been facing, the Dodgers are still able to rely on their veterans back from injury and their young, unproven talent (namely Michael Busch) to fill in the gaps where help is desperately needed, as Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports:

“For now, the vacancy at designated hitter gives the Dodgers a means of easing Smith back into duty after his concussion. It also means they can keep prospect Michael Busch (who debuted on Tuesday) around for a slightly more extended big-league look, particularly with a run of right-handed pitching coming up.”

