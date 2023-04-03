Jahmai Jones delivers another walk-off hit for Oklahoma City Dodgers

The Oklahoma City Dodgers played a wild weekend series to open their season. The Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate won two of three games against Tacoma, with both wins coming in walk-off fashion in a series that saw the teams combine for 52 runs in three games.

Player of the day

For the second straight day, Jahmai Jones delivered the walk-off winner for Oklahoma City, this time a solo shot with two outs in the ninth inning.

JAHMAI JONES IS THE WALK-OFF KING!



He ends the game for a second straight day, this time with a bomb to left field!



Dodgers win, 10-9! pic.twitter.com/mAr4w1O7Fl — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 2, 2023

Jones, who hit a walk-off single on Saturday while playing second base, was the designated hitter on Sunday, and he had three hits, scoring twice in the win.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jones’ home run capped an incredible comeback by Oklahoma City, who was down 7-2 as late as the sixth inning. But OKC rallied for a 10-9 win, beating Tacoma in two of three games in the weekend series.

Oklahoma City also got home runs by outfielders Drew Avans and Michael Reed, and a two-run single by Michael Busch to tie the game, capping a four-run rally in the eighth.

Lefty Bryan Hudson walked two and loaded the bases in the ninth, but escaped with a scoreless frame to earn the win.

Rough starts

Robbie Erlin allowed four home runs in his four innings, including two to Rainiers catcher Brian O’Keefe. Erlin was knocked around for seven runs on the day, exiting the game with Oklahoma City trailing by seven runs, but also matching the longest outing of the rotation to date.

Erlin’s outing capped a rough weekend for Oklahoma City starting pitchers, after planned Triple-A opening day starter Michael Grove instead made the Dodgers major league roster. The trio of Gavin Stone, Matt Andriese, and Erlin combined to allow 16 runs on 20 hits in 10⅔ innings, with more walks (10) than strikeouts (six) during the weekend series against Tacoma.

Sunday score

Oklahoma City 10, Tacoma 9

Tuesday schedule

7:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Dylan Covey) at Las Vegas [A’s] (Hogan Harris)

Oklahoma City is off on Mondays this season, except for July 3.