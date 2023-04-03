Dodgers vs. Rockies series info and pitching matchups

The Dodgers finish off a homestand with a brief two-game series against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Both teams opened the season with a four-game weekend series, which makes Monday a battle of fifth starters. Ryan Pepiot won that job in spring training after Tony Gonsolin sprained his ankle, but Pepiot himself landed on the injured list Thursday with an oblique strain. That opened the door for Michael Grove, who will start Monday night.

Right-hander Ryan Feltner starts for the Rockies on Monday night.

Tuesday is a battle of opening day starters, with Julio Urías and Germán Márquez each coming off six-inning gems last Thursday.

Dodgers vs. Rockies series info

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Ryan Feltner

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Germán Márquez

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)