Dodgers notes: Trayce Thompson, Miguel Vargas, Noah Syndergaard

The standout Dodgers performance of the weekend was Trayce Thompson hitting three home runs on Saturday. With a grand slam, two-run shot, and solo homer, the outfielder doubled his career high with eight RBI.

It came after a dreadful spring, which Thompson mentioned after getting a curtain call Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

“I’m probably the worst spring training player in here I would imagine,” Thompson said, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “You’ve just got to ride it out, stick to the process and know that this environment is different. … I do feel like I was hitting the ball well I just wasn’t getting hits. That’s this game.”

Thompson with the Dodgers had only three hits in 35 at-bats with 14 strikeouts during spring training, though he did double twice and walk nine times in Cactus League play. Counting in his home run and double for Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic, Thompson in February and March hit just .122/.295/.245 in 61 plate appearances.

Links

Miguel Vargas has eight walks in 13 plate appearances to start the season. Plunkett has more on the second baseman’s interesting spring.

“I’m a big believer in first impressions,” Noah Syndergaard said after his six-plus innings on Sunday, allowing only one run. Sarah Wexler at MLB.com has more on Syndergaard’s Dodgers debut.

Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times is a fan of the pitch clock.

Several Dodgers during spring training tried to mimic Clayton Kershaw’s delivery:

.@Dodgers players imitating Clayton Kershaw is incredible!



The legendary lefty makes his 2023 debut tonight for LAD. pic.twitter.com/j5cJOQ4Dv0 — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2023

After allowing five runs in the first inning on Saturday against the Dodgers, D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner headed back to Arizona to be evaluated for fatigue. It’s unknown whether this will affect his next scheduled start, which is likely Friday against the Dodgers in Phoenix. Steve Gilbert of MLB.com has more.