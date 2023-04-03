April 3: Dodgers 13, Rockies 4

The Dodgers scored seven runs in the fifth inning, all with two outs, in a rout the Rockies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward, and Will Smith homered. James Outman tripled twice.
Apr 3, 2023, 4:59am PDT
April 3
