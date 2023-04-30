Bobby Miller makes season debut, Landon Knack strikes out 11

Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller checked off a few boxes in his 2023 debut on Saturday, his first game action of the year after experiencing shoulder soreness during spring training. The consensus top pitching prospect in the organization entering the season, Miller averaged 99.2 mph on his fastball for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, and threw eight pitches of at least 100 mph, including this one for his first strikeout.

Bobby Miller goes up to 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for his first strikeout of the season! pic.twitter.com/Fjz4ntj5lv — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 30, 2023

Miller got six swinging strikes overall, including three on the fastball, and struck out two in 3⅓ innings, removed after reaching his limit of 55 pitches.

His only run allowed came in the first inning, after hitting Heliot Ramos with a pitch, then after Ramos advanced to second base on a ground out, Matt Beaty singled him home. The hit by Beaty was the only one allowed by Miller, who faced 13 batters.

Player of the day

Landon Knack struck out a career-best 11 for Tulsa, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing two singles and two walks.

It was a great turnaround from his last start, when Knack recorded only two outs and was pulled after a 31-pitch, three-run first inning. Other than that, Knack has been incredibly stingy, allowing one run in 18 innings in his other four starts combined.

On the season, the right-hander has a 1.45 ERA in 18⅔ innings, with 21 strikeouts (28.4-percent rate) and five walks (6.8 percent).

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Dylan Covey followed Miller with four scoreless innings of relief in OKC’s win over the Sacramento River Cats (Giants).

Outfielder Ben DeLuzio doubled, singled, and drove in three. Yonny Hernández doubled to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Double-A Tulsa

Knack was matched in zeroes by Bryan Wooo on the other side, then Tulsa allowed an eighth-inning home run in a loss to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners).

Jordan Leasure allowed a solo shot to Riley Unroe for the only run of the game.

The Drillers managed only one hit, a single by Bryson Brigman in the third inning.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons ran their winning streak to five in the opener, but split a doubleheader with the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Yon Castro struck out four in his five scoreless innings. The right-hander retired 15 of his 17 batters faced, allowing only a single plus his own throwing error. Castro has a 2.81 ERA through four starts, with 18 strikeouts and five walks in 16 innings.

Yeiner Fernandez was the designated hitter in the first game, reaching base four times with two singles and two walks. Second baseman Austin Gauthier had three hits and a walk in the two games, and is hitting .393/.486/.525.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Payton Martin still has three weeks before turning 19, but he’s making the best of his time as an 18-year-old, throwing three more scoreless innings in the Quakes’ win over the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels). Martin struck out three and walked one, and through his first four professional games has allowed one run in 11⅔ innings, with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Jesus Galiz had two hits, including a double to drive in three. Chris Newell doubled, singled, walked twice, and scored two runs.

Miguel Rojas homered in four at-bats, and played five innings at shortstop in the first game of his minor league rehab assignment. Whether that’s his only game with Rancho Cucamonga remains to be seen. If Rojas plays with the Quakes again on Sunday, it will be as designated hitter.

Transactions

Triple-A: Infielder Luke Williams and pitcher Justin Bruihl rejoined Oklahoma City after getting optioned on Friday. Outfielder Michael Redd was released after the 28-year-old hit .191/.320/.571 in eight games.

Double-A: Shortstop Bryson Brigman was sent back to Tulsa from Oklahoma City.

Low-A: Miguel Rojas joined Rancho Cucamonga on a rehab assignment. Pitcher Jared Karros was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to Friday. Infielder Jeral Perez was sent back to extended spring training. Infielder Kenneth Betancourt rejoined the Quakes from Tulsa. Sauryn Lao, who spent six seasons in the Dodgers minors as a corner infielder, is now a pitcher, and the 23-year-old joined Rancho Cucamonga.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule