Dodgers notes: Walker Buehler, Manny Mota, Miguel Vargas

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will be a weekly guest host on The Just Baseball Show podcast, with his first episode coming on Monday.

He was also at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, throwing from up to 150 feet as he recovers from his second Tommy John surgery. Dave Roberts said Buehler touched 88 mph off flat ground.

I asked him if he’d continue his “YEESH” tweets for Dodgers home runs now that he’s with the team.

“I can’t do that here,” Buehler said with smile.

Links

Manny Mota was inducted into the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. Team historian Mark Langill at Dodger Insider wrote about Mota’s legendary career, which has included more than 50 years in various roles with the Dodgers.

“Mota’s modest demeanor and dedication to community causes masked the intensity of a competitor whose endless drive fueled a career that spanned 20 seasons in both the [major] leagues and winter ball,” Langill wrote.

The growing pains of Miguel Vargas at second base are evident, but the Dodgers remain confident in the rookie at his new position. Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times talked to Vargas, Dave Roberts, and more about the transition.

James Outman is the early favorite for National League Rookie of the Year, wrote Bradford Doolittle at ESPN, who also noted that, at least through Thursday, the Dodgers had more overall rookie production by WAR than any other team.