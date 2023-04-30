 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game III chat

By Craig Minami
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers will try to finish this month off with a series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. Both starting pitchers, Jake Woodford and Noah Syndergaard, have had inconsistent appearances so far in the season.

While the Dodgers have had a slow start to their season, the Cardinals at 10-18 are having their worst start since 1988 when their record after April was 8-14.

And certainly, teams don’t win divisions in April, the Dodgers are fortunate that their division is fairly evenly stacked right now instead of the 10-game deficit the Cardinals have today.

Today’s Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

