Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game III chat

The Dodgers will try to finish this month off with a series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. Both starting pitchers, Jake Woodford and Noah Syndergaard, have had inconsistent appearances so far in the season.
While the Dodgers have had a slow start to their season, the Cardinals at 10-18 are having their worst start since 1988 when their record after April was 8-14.
And certainly, teams don’t win divisions in April, the Dodgers are fortunate that their division is fairly evenly stacked right now instead of the 10-game deficit the Cardinals have today.
Today’s Lineups
Starting nine for the road trip finale.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/Nc6hdH4AoB— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 30, 2023
Today’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/QHszQ03RRX— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 30, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
