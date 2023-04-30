Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game III chat

The Dodgers will try to finish this month off with a series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. Both starting pitchers, Jake Woodford and Noah Syndergaard, have had inconsistent appearances so far in the season.

While the Dodgers have had a slow start to their season, the Cardinals at 10-18 are having their worst start since 1988 when their record after April was 8-14.

And certainly, teams don’t win divisions in April, the Dodgers are fortunate that their division is fairly evenly stacked right now instead of the 10-game deficit the Cardinals have today.

