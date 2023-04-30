April 30: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3

The Dodgers scored three runs on groundouts and another on a wild pitch, which was enough to beat the Cardinals to finish off a three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 28, 2023, 5:03am PDT
Apr 28, 2023, 5:03am PDT
-
April 30
Syndergaard gets first win in 6-3 victory over the Cardinals
Dodgers get first three-game home sweep over Cardinals since 2019
-
-
April 28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info
The Dodgers host the Cardinals play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles beginning Friday night, with games in the series on Apple TV+ and FS1 in addition to SportsNet LA.