St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 30: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3

Contributors: Craig Minami and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers scored three runs on groundouts and another on a wild pitch, which was enough to beat the Cardinals to finish off a three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Apr 28, 2023, 5:03am PDT