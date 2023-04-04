 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miguel Vargas (thumb), Miguel Rojas (groin) out of Dodgers lineup

By Eric Stephen
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dodgers starting middle infielders Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas are out of Tuesday’s lineup, dealing with thumb soreness and a mild groin strain, respectively.

Vargas was hit by a 92-mph fastball on his right thumb in the seventh inning of Monday night’s win. He was visibly in pain on the field, but after getting examined from trainer Nate Lucero and pleading with manager Dave Roberts, Vargas remained in and played the rest of the game, including two innings in the field and even batting another time.

But on Tuesday, the final day of the homestand and with a Wednesday off day looming, Vargas is out of the lineup. He’s technically available, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Dodgers stay away from using him against the Rockies.

As for Rojas, he last played Sunday, which makes the series finale against the Rockies his second straight game missed.

Without either middle-infield Miguel, the Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at shortstop and Mookie Betts at second base against the Rockies. For Betts, it’s his second game at second base this season. He also started there on Sunday, but moved to right field for the ninth inning and even threw out a runner at the plate.

With Betts in the infield, it makes room in the outfield for left-handed hitters at all three positions, with David Peralta in left, James Outman in center, and Jason Heyward in right. Peralta has faced Rockies starter Germán Márquez more than any other batter (53 plate appearances), and has hit .327/.377/.551 with five doubles and two home runs against Colorado’s ace.

