April 4: Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Will Smith homered for the third straight game, one of three Dodgers home runs in a win over the Rockies on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings to complete the Los Angeles sweep of the two-game set.
Apr 3, 2023, 4:59am PDT
April 4
Will Smith, Julio Urías lead Dodgers sweep of Rockies
Will Smith, Jason Heyward, and Max Muncy homered to back Julio Urías’ six scoreless innings in a Dodgers win over the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
April 4
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Rockies on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
April 4
Both middle infield Miguels out with injury
Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas was hit by a pitch on his right thumb Monday. Shortstop Miguel Rojas suffered a groin injury Sunday. Neither are starting the series finale against the Rockies Tuesday, with an off day looming Wednesday.
April 4
A closer look at Germán Márquez
A closer look at Rockies ace Germán Márquez, who will face the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
April 3
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info & pitching matchups
An overview of the Dodgers’ two-game series against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.