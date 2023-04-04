 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 4: Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Devin Csigi
Will Smith homered for the third straight game, one of three Dodgers home runs in a win over the Rockies on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings to complete the Los Angeles sweep of the two-game set.

