How to follow Dodgers minor league teams in 2023

Triple-A had the stage to itself for a week, but beginning Thursday Double-A, High-A, and Low-A start their seasons. For the Dodgers, Double-A Tulsa and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga play Thursday night, while High-A Great Lakes has its first game on Friday.

There are many ways to follow these teams all season, beyond just watching the games, which is available via paid subscription through MILB.tv. However, audio for minor league games is free.

We have daily minor league reports here at True Blue LA, but here is more information on each of the four domestic Dodgers affiliates.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

League: Pacific Coast League

Division: East

2023 schedule: 150 games, now (once again) split in two halves

Twitter follows: Alex Freedman (announcer), Lisa Johnson (communications), OKC Dodgers (team account)

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, 1340 The Game

Opening day: back on March 31 vs. Tacoma

See also: How to follow OKC in 2023, OKC media guide

Double-A Tulsa

League: Texas League

2023 schedule: 138 games

Twitter follows: Barry Lewis (reporter), Tulsa Drillers (team account)

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, 1430 AM The Buzz

Opening day: April 6 vs. San Antonio

See also: Diego Cartaya headlines opening day roster; roster in PDF form

High-A Great Lakes

League: Midwest League

Division: East

2023 schedule: 132 games

Twitter follows: Brad Tunney (announcer), John Vicari (announcer), Hugh Bernreuter (reporter), Great Lakes Loons (team account)

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, ESPN 100.9 FM

Opening day: April 7 vs. Lansing

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

League: California League

2023 schedule: 132 games

Twitter follows: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (team account)

Radio broadcasts: MiLB, ESPN 100.9 FM

Opening day: April 6 vs. Inland Empire