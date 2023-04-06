How to follow Dodgers minor league teams in 2023

Triple-A had the stage to itself for a week, but beginning Thursday Double-A, High-A, and Low-A start their seasons. For the Dodgers, Double-A Tulsa and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga play Thursday night, while High-A Great Lakes has its first game on Friday.
There are many ways to follow these teams all season, beyond just watching the games, which is available via paid subscription through MILB.tv. However, audio for minor league games is free.
We have daily minor league reports here at True Blue LA, but here is more information on each of the four domestic Dodgers affiliates.
Triple-A Oklahoma City
League: Pacific Coast League
Division: East
2023 schedule: 150 games, now (once again) split in two halves
Twitter follows: Alex Freedman (announcer), Lisa Johnson (communications), OKC Dodgers (team account)
Radio broadcasts: MiLB, 1340 The Game
Opening day: back on March 31 vs. Tacoma
See also: How to follow OKC in 2023, OKC media guide
Double-A Tulsa
League: Texas League
2023 schedule: 138 games
Twitter follows: Barry Lewis (reporter), Tulsa Drillers (team account)
Radio broadcasts: MiLB, 1430 AM The Buzz
Opening day: April 6 vs. San Antonio
See also: Diego Cartaya headlines opening day roster; roster in PDF form
High-A Great Lakes
League: Midwest League
Division: East
2023 schedule: 132 games
Twitter follows: Brad Tunney (announcer), John Vicari (announcer), Hugh Bernreuter (reporter), Great Lakes Loons (team account)
Radio broadcasts: MiLB, ESPN 100.9 FM
Opening day: April 7 vs. Lansing
Low-A Rancho Cucamonga
League: California League
2023 schedule: 132 games
Twitter follows: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (team account)
Radio broadcasts: MiLB, ESPN 100.9 FM
Opening day: April 6 vs. Inland Empire
Loading comments...