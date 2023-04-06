Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series info and pitching matchups

The Dodgers play their first road game of the season, going up against a familiar foe. After splitting four games last weekend in Los Angeles, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks meet again for a four-game series, this time at Chase Field in Phoenix.

All four games will be televised locally by SportsNet LA.

With the new major league schedule, teams play divisional foes only 13 times per year now instead of 19. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are getting eight of those matchups out of the way in the first 10 games of the season. After this weekend, these two teams only meet twice more — August 8-9 in Phoenix, and August 28-30 in Los Angeles.

The first three games of the series figure to be a pitching rematch of last weekend at Dodger Stadium. There was some question of Madison Bumgarner’s availability after being sent back to Arizona early after feeling fatigue while allowing five runs in four innings last Saturday. But after an MRI, Bumgarner is expected to start again on Friday, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series info

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Dustin May vs. Merrill Kelly

SportsNet LA

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Madison Bumgarner

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 5:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Zach Davies

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Ryne Nelson

SportsNet LA