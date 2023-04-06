April 6: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

Dustin May pitched six strong innings, Freddie Freeman homered, and James Outman reached base three times in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Dustin May stingy again, this time with a win to show for it
Dustin May went six strong innings to beat the Diamondbacks on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Dodgers starting pitchers have a 1.76 ERA in 41 innings so far this season, compared to a 6.55 ERA in 33 innings for their opponents.
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game V chat
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a four-game series for the second straight weekend, this time at Chase Field in Phoenix beginning Thursday night.