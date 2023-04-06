 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

April 6: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

3rd straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Dustin May pitched six strong innings, Freddie Freeman homered, and James Outman reached base three times in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Apr 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT