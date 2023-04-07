Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas has been out of action since suffering a left groin injury in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, but he is confident that he will return to the lineup as early as Friday.

Dave Roberts with a pregame update on Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas. pic.twitter.com/1VSk7L66SO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 7, 2023

After a season-ending ACL injury to Gavin Lux, Rojas was tasked as the starting shortstop for the Dodgers on Opening Day. Within four games of play so far, Rojas has connected twice for a base hit in 14 at bats, netting an OPS of just .414. Rojas’ return will be a much needed return to normalcy for the Dodgers defensively, as they have been utilizing Mookie Betts at second base and Chris Taylor at shortstop while Rojas and Miguel Vargas have been hampered with injuries.

The club has shown optimism for Vargas’ return, as Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times notes how the Dodgers were ready to ease him into pinch hit opportunities during last night’s game. For Rojas, there isn’t 100% certainty on his return.

Harris details the precaution manager Dave Roberts has for his shortstop:

“‘It’s just the position he’s playing and that part of the body, the groin, it’s so dynamic,’ Roberts said. ‘One move can set you back weeks. We just can’t afford that.’”

