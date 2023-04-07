April 7: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3

Clayton Kershaw allowed back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, and the Diamondbacks tacked on against the bullpen to beat the Dodgers on Friday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
James Outman and Chris Taylor each homered for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a four-game series for the second straight weekend, this time at Chase Field in Phoenix beginning Thursday night.