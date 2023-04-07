 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

April 7: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

Clayton Kershaw allowed back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, and the Diamondbacks tacked on against the bullpen to beat the Dodgers on Friday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

James Outman and Chris Taylor each homered for Los Angeles.

3 Total Updates Since
Apr 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT