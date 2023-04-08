 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Max Muncy

By Eric Stephen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tony Gonsolin threw a bullpen session on Friday at Chase Field, one that manager Dave Roberts called “really good” and “pretty encouraging” after standing in the batters box during the session.

There will still need to be a progression before Gonsolin will return to the Dodgers. The typical path is usually first facing hitters, then a minor league rehab assignment. During the Freeway Series, the hope was for Gonsolin to potentially return in late April.

If that’s still on track, Gonsolin would likely still have time for three rehab starts. I’m sure the next few days will determine his next steps.

Links

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...