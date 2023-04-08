Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Max Muncy

Tony Gonsolin threw a bullpen session on Friday at Chase Field, one that manager Dave Roberts called “really good” and “pretty encouraging” after standing in the batters box during the session.

Dave Roberts chats pregame about Tony Gonsolin's bullpen and says Miguel Vargas is 'A full go' tonight against the #Dbacks. pic.twitter.com/aqhCrMvSxq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 8, 2023

There will still need to be a progression before Gonsolin will return to the Dodgers. The typical path is usually first facing hitters, then a minor league rehab assignment. During the Freeway Series, the hope was for Gonsolin to potentially return in late April.

If that’s still on track, Gonsolin would likely still have time for three rehab starts. I’m sure the next few days will determine his next steps.

