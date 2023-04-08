April 8: Diamondbacks 12, Dodgers 8

The Dodgers got strong games from Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, as well as home runs by James Outman and Jason Heyward, but the Diamondbacks hit around Noah Syndergaard and the bullpen on Saturday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Apr 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
April 8
Noah Syndergaard, Dodgers battered by Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks battered Noah Syndergaard and added on against the bullpen, overcoming strong nights from Freddie Freeman, James Outman, J.D. Martinez and the Dodgers offense.
-
April 8
Dodgers playing it cautiously with Miguel Rojas’ groin injury
Miguel Rojas was out of the Dodgers lineup for a fifth straight game Saturday. The team is playing it cautious, trying to avoid an injured list stint for the shortstop as he recovers from a mild groin strain.
-
April 8
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game VII chat
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
-
April 6
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a four-game series for the second straight weekend, this time at Chase Field in Phoenix beginning Thursday night.