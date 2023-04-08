 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

April 8: Diamondbacks 12, Dodgers 8

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers got strong games from Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, as well as home runs by James Outman and Jason Heyward, but the Diamondbacks hit around Noah Syndergaard and the bullpen on Saturday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Apr 6, 2023