Dodgers notes: Closer Evan Phillips, outfield production, Clayton Kershaw commercial

A smattering of Dodgers-related things on Easter Sunday.

The Dodgers have gone out of their way not to anoint an capital-C closer this year, though so far both conventional save opportunities have gone to Evan Phillips, who told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, “What we’ve done really well is communicate my lane of hitters, my inning for that night. I think a lot of it has been determined by a few different things like availability in the bullpen that night, matchups, looking down the road. I’m still of the belief that I’m going to pitch when it matters most.”

Earlier in the week, Jay Jaffe at FanGraphs looked at the contributions from the group of non-Mookie-Betts outfielders for the Dodgers, which has helped fuel a productive offense so far this season.

“James Outman has enough power to provide league-average production even with a low batting average, and enough defensive value to be worth around two wins if he does,” Jaffe wrote.

There’s a new Skechers commercial with Clayton Kershaw this year.

You may have seen a clip this week of a kid in the stands in Oakland, fully dressed as an umpire and calling pitches from his seat. Melissa Lockard at The Athletic caught up with the nine-year-old, Cooper Santos, who is a Dodgers fan and has dreams of one day being a major league umpire.