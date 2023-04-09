 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VIII chat

By Craig Minami
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will conclude their four-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix this Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers will need a win to split both this weekend and overall season series record.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at D-backs
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

