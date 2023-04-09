Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VIII chat

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will conclude their four-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix this Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers will need a win to split both this weekend and overall season series record.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at D-backs: pic.twitter.com/djsOPdSjJl— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 9, 2023
Game 10. #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/3g686YnctV— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 9, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at D-backs
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
