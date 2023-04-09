April 9: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 6

Michael Grove got torched for nine runs while recording only 10 outs, a the Dodgers lost to the Diamondbacks for the third straight game on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Apr 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Apr 6, 2023, 5:01am PDT
April 9
Dodgers have lost weekend at Chase Field
Diamondbacks win 11-6 for third straight to take series over Dodgers
April 6
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play a four-game series for the second straight weekend, this time at Chase Field in Phoenix beginning Thursday night.