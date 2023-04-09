Dodgers have lost weekend at Chase Field

In the prior three seasons, the Dodgers have dominated their games against the Diamondbacks winning 38 and losing ten. Last season, the Dodgers didn’t lose their fifth game of their season series to the Diamondbacks until September 21st.

This year, it has happened five and half months earlier as the Diamondbacks won 11-6 over the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have taken the first five of eight games against the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers had the bad combination of inadequate starting pitching and inefficient offense for the third straight game. For the third straight game, the Dodger starter allowed four or more runs.

About the only thing Michael Grove, the Dodger starting pitcher did not give up was a home run. Instead, Grove gave up 12 hits and nine runs before exiting in the fourth inning.

Dodger relief pitchers Caleb Ferguson, Shelby Miller and Phil Bickford did calm the Diamondbacks a bit but the game was already out of reach by that point.

Once again, the Dodgers scored first, David Peralta doubled in Mookie Betts for an early 1-0 lead. The Diamondbacks took the lead in the bottom of the inning scoring twice and then added another run in the third.

The Dodgers briefly tied the game in the top of third, J.D. Martinez tripled in Freddie Freeman and Martinez scored the second run on a Miguel Vargas sacrifice fly.

There was no shutdown inning for Grove in the bottom of the third, The Diamondbacks scored thrice to regain a 6-3 lead that they never lost. And when they scored two runs in the fourth, that sent Michael Grove to the dugout.

The Dodgers would score two runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth to make yet another game where they scored six or more runs in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

Sunday particulars

WP — Ryne Nelson (1-0): 6 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

LP — Michael Grove (0-1): 3⅓ IP, 12 hits, 9 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers continue their road trip with a three-game series in San Francisco beginning on Monday evening. The first game will match up Julio Urías and Logan Webb. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. PDT and will be on SportsNet LA