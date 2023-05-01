Dodgers minors: Rayne Doncon reaches base 6 times, Nick Frasso scoreless again

All four Dodgers affiliates picked up a win on Sunday, including a breakout game in Low-A, more stinginess by a Double-A pitcher, and yet another double by a Triple-A hitter.

Player of the day

Second baseman Rayne Doncon had four hits in Rancho Cucamonga’s high-scoring win in San Bernardino, including a home run and two run-scoring singles. Doncon also walked twice, reaching base in all six trips to the plate, driving in four runs and scoring three times. He also stole a base.

The 19-year-old Doncon, signed by the Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic in January 2021, is hitting .262/.344/.464 this season, second on the Quakes with five home runs. In addition to his seven starts at second base this season, Doncon has started eight times at shortstop and four more games at third base.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

After taking the opener on Sunday to run their winning streak to seven games, Oklahoma City managed just one hit in the second game for a doubleheader split against the Sacramento River Cats (Giants).

Devin Mann cleared the bases in the first game, hitting his 12th double over his last 13 games. Mann has 15 doubles on the season, four more than any other minor league player.

Devin Mann entered today leading all of the Minors with 14 doubles.



He now leads the Minors with 15 doubles, as this one clears the bases! pic.twitter.com/qTXBRhUssk — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 30, 2023

Yonny Hernández had two hits and drove in two runs in the first game. Hunter Feduccia doubled and scored twice. Steven Duggar reached base four times with a single and three walks.

Andre Jackson took the loss in the second game, allowing three runs in 2⅔ innings, with four walks and two strikeouts. Jackson was the bulk pitcher following opener Bryan Hudson, who struck out two in a clean first inning. The lefty Hudson has a 2.84 ERA in 12⅔ innings with 24 strikeouts (a 46.2-percent rate) and six walks.

Right-hander Nick Robertson ended the first game with two strikeouts in a scoreless frame. On the season, Robertson has a 3.55 ERA in 12⅔ innings with 20 strikeouts (a 40-percent rate) against only one walk.

Double-A Tulsa

Jonny DeLuca hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, keying Tulsa’s win over the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners). DeLuca also doubled twice and walked, driving in three runs.

Diego Cartaya had three hits, including a double, and a walk, scoring two and driving in a pair. Andy Pages doubled, singled, and walked, scoring twice.

Despite the 11-10 final score, none of the runs for Arkansas came on Nick Frasso’s watch. He struck out four in his four innings, allowing only a single and two walks. Frasso on the season has allowed zero or one run in each of his five starts, totaling 30 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings.

High-A Great Lakes

The first eight starters in the Loons lineup all had hits, and seven either scored or drove in a run in a road win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Centerfielder Jake Vogel had two hits, two walks, and scored twice, his second straight two-hit game. Vogel has reached base in eight consecutive games.

Ronan Kopp walked four and struck our four in his two innings, allowing a run. Robbie Peto allowed a run in three innings for the win, part of a strong relief effort by Great Lakes.

.



The Bullpen: 28.1IP, 8H, 2R, 29K



Season ERA for relievers now HiA-best 2.81 on HiA-high 105.2 IP.



Jake Pilarski leads MiLB in saves with 7.#Dodgers — Brad Tunney (@brad_tunney) April 30, 2023

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes blew an early 7-0 lead, but three runs in the seventh and three more in the ninth easily outpaced the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Centerfielder Chris Newell had two hits, including his team-leading sixth home run. Shortstop Jose Izarra doubled twice and singled, driving home three.

The scoreless run of the Maddux Bruns and Chris Campos piggyback came to an end, as Inland Empire clawed back. Bruns walked more (four) than he struck out (three) while allowing two runs and recording 10 outs. Campos allowed four runs while recording five outs. It was the first runs allowed this season for both pitchers.

Miguel Rojas batted three times as the designated hitter on Sunday, with a single and hit by pitch for the Quakes in the second game of his rehab assignment. The shortstop will rejoin the Dodgers and could be activated off the injured list as early as Monday.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

8:05 a.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBD) vs. Quad Cities [Royals] (TBD)

11 a.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Peter Heubeck) at Lake Elsinore [Padres] (Henry Baez)

4:05 p.m.: Tulsa (TBD) vs. San Antonio [Padres] (TBD)

5:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Robbie Erlin) at El Paso [Padres] (TBD)

All four teams are off on Monday, before three Dodgers affiliates play Padres teams next week.