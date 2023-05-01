Dodgers notes: Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, gondola project

The Dodgers will promote Gavin Stone to make his major league debut by starting against the Phillies on Wednesday, which was reported late Saturday night, though the move has not yet confirmed by the team.

But on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts did discuss the hypothetical possibility of slotting in another starting pitcher this week. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register: “It would just be more of — we do decide to do anything — to give guys a blow. But right now, we’re going to stay the course. … As of now.”

The Dodgers might face Bryce Harper as early as Tuesday, only a little over five months after Tommy John surgery. Matt Gelb at The Athletic has more.

Jon Weisman celebrated Clayton Kershaw’s sensational April at his Slayed By Voices newsletter, and also offered perspective on Dave Roberts’ decision to pull Kershaw Saturday after seven innings and only 88 pitches in a one-run game.

Also from Saturday night, I’m in awe of this high aerial view of Dodger Stadium from above the clouds:

The greatest place on Earth. pic.twitter.com/geR85xtStZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 30, 2023

Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times dug deep into the proposed Frank McCourt-backed gondola project estimated to cost at least $300 million that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium.

(Our own Michael Elizondo has opined on the boondoggle in previous essays, as well.)

Among the many aspects that make the gondola unlikely is the potential future loss of parking revenue if fewer cars drive into the Dodger Stadium lot. From Shaikin: