Dodgers hit 4 home runs, run winning streak to 4 games

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers offense scored early and often, their power display more than enough to smooth over any potential turbulence in Monday’s 13-4 win over the Phillies at Dodger Stadium.

Season highs in runs and hits (15) gave the Dodgers a fourth straight victory marked their longest win streak of the season.

Home runs came in each of the first three innings, with Will Smith hitting his first long ball since returning from the injured list in the first inning. David Peralta followed with a three-run shot in the second inning, his second homer of the year and a much needed one, entering Monday with an 11 wRC+. Peralta later singled and drove in four runs.

Jason Heyward’s results tour continued with a home run to center field in the third inning on a 103.7-mph drive, yet another hard-hit ball for the Dodgers leader in that category on a rate basis. But he also got a pop-fly double in the sixth, Heyward’s fourth extra-base hit in his last three games.

“He’s stuck with the process, he’s hitting it hard. I mean, that’s all you can really do,” said Mookie Betts. “There’s eight guys standing out there that are trying to catch it, so all you can do is hit it hard and hope it lands. It’s been landing for him the last couple games.”

All three home runs were off Taijuan Walker, who was out by the fourth inning after allowing eight runs.

Tony Gonsolin was cruising in his second start off the injured list, taking an 8-1 lead into the fifth inning with only 58 pitches. But he ran into a wall with two outs in the fifth — not literally — with his first two walks of the season wrapped around a single to load the bases. That ended Gonsolin’s night at 80 pitches and one out shy of qualifying for the win.

Nick Castellanos singled off Phil Bickford to score two of those bequeathed runners, but that was it for the inning.

Betts, starting his fourth game at shortstop, tied a season high with three hits, including a double off Walker and a two-run home run off old friend Craig Kimbrel in the seventh.

Notes

Four home runs by the Dodgers matched a season high, also done on April 1 at home against the D-backs, and on April 22 at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

Los Angeles scored in every inning except the seventh (and the ninth, in which they did not bat)

Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double.

Michael Busch made his first major league start at second base, the position he played most often in the minor leagues. He singled twice for his first two-hit game, and walked, reaching base three times. He also stole his first career base, off Craig Kimbrel in the seventh.

Busch also struck out on three sub-60-mph pitches from first baseman Kody Clemens in the eighth inning. The first time a Clemens pitched at Dodger Stadium since his dad Roger pitched six scoreless innings for the Astros on August 28, 2005.

Shelby Miller batted in the eighth inning, grounding out against Clemens, after Miguel Vargas moved from designated hitter to first base earlier in the game. Miller is the first Dodgers pitcher to bat this season.

Monday particulars

Home runs: Will Smith (4), David Peralta (2), Jason Heyward (4), Mookie Betts (5); Kyle Schwarber (7)

WP — Victor González (1-0): 1⅓ IP, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts

LP — Taijuan Walker (2-2): 3⅓ IP, 8 hits, 8 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Up next

Julio Urías takes the mound on Tuesday night (7:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, MLB Network), with left-hander Matt Strahm pitching for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper is expected to be activated off the injured list and be the designated hitter for the Phillies.